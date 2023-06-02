The Wales' were a vision at the royal wedding. Royal Hashemtite Court/Youtube

In the footage, the Wales' are seen giving their heartfelt congratulations to the loved-up newlyweds, with a very long line of other wedding guests queuing up behind them for the same reason.

As Kate continues to chat with the bride, William, clearly sensing that his wife was holding up other guests is then seen telling his chatterbox wife to "chop, chop" before adding "Let's keep going."

Simultaneously, William is seen gesturing to Kate with the "wrap up" motion as she continued to speak with the bride.

"Hurry it up," William said to his wife of 12 years. Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

William and Kate weren't the only members of the British royal family in attendance, with Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi also making the trip across the pond to Jordan.

Australia's own Princess Mary of Denmark and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark were also there to share their well wishes.

Members of the royal families of Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, and Japan also were seen at the event.