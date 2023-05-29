Joachim and Marie were at arm’s length from Fred and Mary. Getty

According to our source, Mary, 51, has felt “completely caught in the middle of it, through no fault of her own”.

The situation has also “left her heartbroken” by the fact the families haven’t been on good terms.

Hoping to patch things up, Mary reportedly viewed Henrik’s confirmation as a “hugely important” opportunity to potentially welcome her in-laws back with “open arms”.

Marie cuddled up to daughter Countess Athena. Getty

“They all know the importance of putting on a united front and showing face at these events to hose down the family feud, but Mary was desperate for them to know she is genuine about wanting them back in the fold,” the source says.

“She adores her nephews and niece and has missed Marie as a confidante.”

But Danish royal sleuths say the major reason Mary is so desperate to clear the air with Joachim and Marie stems from a greater “fear” of her 55-year-old husband “taking the throne without their support”.

Certainly, the clock is ticking to broker a reconciliation, in the event Margrethe, 83, were to suddenly pass.

“Mary and Fred need as many allies as possible,” the source confirms.

All these factors have culminated in enormous “pressure” being placed on Mary, the source adds – and the princess’ inner circle is concerned about how these family issues have “reduced her to tears”.

“Being a heart-on-her-sleeve Aussie, friends are worrying she’s putting too much pressure on herself,” the source continues.

Despite the seemingly united front at Henrik’s confirmation, sadly, the insider believes the strained relationship between Fred, Mary, Joachim, and Marie will remain that way for some time yet.