The news comes a few days after Joachim alleged he hadn't spoken to his mother, brother or sister-in-law, Crown Princess Mary, since it was announced that his children would lose their titles.

From the first day of next year, Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrix, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, will lost their prince and princess titles to instead be known as Counts and Countess.

The palace announced the change in a statement on September 28th as a way to slim down the monarchy.

Stung by the way the news was handled, Joachim and his wife Princess Marie gave a joint interview to B.T. where they expressed that they "would have liked to have had time to talk about it" with their children.

Queen Margrethe also addressed the controversy on the day the news broke, saying she had been considering the change "for quite a long time" and that she thinks it will benefit her grandkids in the long run, as reported by Hello!

The royal later issued an apology, saying she "underestimated" how the decision would affect her son and his family.

"I have made my decision as Queen, mother and grandmother, but, as a mother and grandmother, I have underestimated the extent to which much my younger son and his family feel affected. That makes a big impression, and for that I am sorry," Margrethe said.

"No one should be in doubt that my children, daughters-in-law and grandchildren are my great joy and pride," she concluded. "I now hope that we as a family can find the peace to find our way through this situation."

