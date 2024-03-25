Kate's parents Michael and Carole Middleton. Getty

Who are Kate Middleton's parents?

On June 21, 1980, Kate's parents, Michael Francis Middleton and Carole Goldsmith got married in Buckingham Shire, England. The pair met in the 1970s while they were both working at British Airways; Carole was a flight attendant, while Michael was a flight dispatcher.

Carole, 69, was born in London to Dorothy Harrison and Ronald Goldsmith and is a very distant relative of Queen Elizabeth's mother, the Queen Mother.

Michael, 74, was born in Leeds to Valerie Glassbrow and Peter Middleton, a very wealthy Yorkshire family with ties to the British aristocracy.

Since Kate and William got married in 2011, Kate's parents have built a strong relationship with the British royal family.

Kate's brother James, and sister Pippa. Getty

Does Princess Kate have any siblings?

Princess Catherine has two younger siblings, Pippa Middleton, born in 1983, and James Middleton, born in 1987. They grew up together in the village of Bucklebury, England.

Pippa shares three children, Arthur, Grace, and Rose, with her husband James Matthews whom she married on May 20, 2017. The pair tends to keep their relationship and family life out of the public eye.

James married his longtime girlfriend, Alizee Thevenet, on September 11, 2021, and has since welcomed one son, Inigo, who was born in October 2023.

Kate's siblings do make frequent appearances at royal events, most notably, they both attended the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla and were also by Kate's side at her first Christmas carol concert in 2021.

Who is Kate Middleton's uncle?

Gary Goldsmith, 58, was born on April 29, 1965, to Ronald and Dorothy Goldsmith. Gary is Carole Goldsmith's younger brother and is, therefore, Kate's maternal uncle.

He has been married four times and has one child, Tallulah, with his second wife, Luan. Gary is a self-made millionaire who made his living after building an IT recruiter business, Computer Futures.

The recruitment advisor has lived a very different lifestyle from the other members of the family and has found himself in the headlines many times due to his comments about the royal family.

He recently joined Celebrity Big Brother UK and declared himself an "absolute nightmare" when the show debuted at the beginning of March. While the businessman has only spoken highly of his niece, he has previously taken aim at other royals such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.