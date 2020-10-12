Duchess Kate’s (pictured) uncle has unleashed a scathing social media attack on Prince Harry and Meghan, branding them “muppets” who should “shut the F up”. Getty

Filmed via Zoom at their new LA mansion, the pair discussed Black History Month, with Harry admitting to having white privilege.

In response, Gary posted: “With so much stuff going on in the world, still these two muppets are craving attention. Please shut the F up and bring up their child and stop talking, let alone demanding.”

Gary also directed specific comments to his niece’s brother and sister-in-law.

Gary Goldsmith (pictured), who is the brother of Kate’s mother Carole Middleton, slammed the royals in a Facebook post. Getty

“Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan, you are a wrong’n,” Gary wrote.

The post has since been deleted.

Gary’s comments came after it was reported Sophie Wessex, 55, had stepped up into a leadership role – and become close with the Duchess of Cambridge, 38.

The post (pictured) has since been deleted. Facebook

“Kate is truly grateful to Sophie for stepping up – she’s a calm yet glamorous pair of hands to help Kate out with attending public engagements,” a source revealed.

And Sophie’s transition to becoming a more visible and active royal family member couldn’t have come at a better time for the Duchess.

“Kate was feeling a bit overwhelmed at the task of being the female face of the younger generation and Sophie has breezed right in,” the insider added.

