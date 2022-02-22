Joh Griggs shared a sweet family snap to her Instagram. Instagram

In an equally amusing and sweet detail, photoshopped into the picture was Joh's brother, Michael, as he had COVID at the time of the celebrations.

"We did have to add @michaelgriggs_ to this pic as he had the spicy cough when it was taken!" Joh explained, before giving a nod to the presumed editor, her husband Todd.

"Nice work @toddyhuggins ❤️❤️❤️🎉🎉," she finished the post.

Joh hosted Seven's coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Instagram

Joh just wrapped up her hosting duties for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games. Last year, the 48-year-old also covered the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

When she's not presenting, Joh is busy spending time with her husband Todd and sons, Jesse and Joe.

Johanna Griggs met her now-husband - building foreman Todd Huggins - through her brother, before the pair wed in 2006 in a private ceremony at their home in Collaroy Plateau.

Joh is constantly sharing family updates on her Instagram, relishing in the time they get to spend together. Instagram

Todd became the stepfather to Joh’s sons, Jesse and Joe, whom she shares with her ex-husband, actor Gary Sweet.

In 2018, Joh welcomed her first grandchild, Jax - son to Joh’s youngest son Joe and his ex-partner Katie Buttel.

In an interview with The Australian Women's Weekly that same year, Joh mused that Todd was blown away by the love she had for little Jax.

“Todd says to me all the time, ‘I can’t believe you can love this way – it’s a different love that I even have for you’,” the former swimmer told the publication.

