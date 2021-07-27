Joh shares two sons, Jesse and Joe, with her ex-husband, Gary Sweet. Instagram

The bronze medalist also confessed that she “loved (her) years as a single mum” before meeting Todd.

“There are situations where people go between parents – we really didn’t have to do that,” Joh explained. “So you’re the decision maker, they’re your little buddies. And I had a lot of support around me.”

But, of course, Joh would not be a single mum for long after her brother introduced her to building foreman Todd Huggins, with whom the connection was instant.

In the same interview with Women’s Weekly, the House Rules host revealed that, even while she was out of the country to host the Winter Olympics, Todd would regularly visit her sons (then seven and eight).

“He would turn up every day and either kick a footie, do their homework with them or hang with them and watch TV,” Joh fondly recalled.

Joh is constantly sharing family updates on her Instagram, relishing in the time they get to spend together.

“That was such a monumental thing to do. He never tried to be the boys’ dad because they have a dad but he is 100 per cent a person who influences them, who they still go to. They just adore him.”

Johanna and Todd attempted to welcome their own children into the world through IVF but were heartbreakingly unsuccessful. They also looked into adoption but, due to accidentally missing a paperwork deadline, were forced to start over.

The Better Homes & Gardens host revealed to Women’s Weekly that the couple took it as a sign from the universe that children were just not going to happen for them.

However, their family has expanded in a different way. In 2018, Joh’s youngest son Joe and his then-partner Katie Buttel welcomed a son named Jax.

At the time, the Olympic Games commentator gushed over the impact her first grandchild had on the family in an interview with TV Week, stating, “When you see your baby holding a baby, ‘surreal’ is the best word to describe it. I blubbered like a baby for 48 hours”.

It is clear Johanna – or "Joh-Nanna" as she has been known to dub herself on social media – cherishes each moment she gets to spend with her sons and grandson, constantly relishing in family time on her Instagram.

Just two months ago, the presenter shared a sweet snap of the entire family on Mother’s Day, rejoicing that everyone was under the same roof once more.

“Got to enjoy our whole crazy, noisy, fun family for Mother’s Day yesterday for the first time since our last attempt at Christmas was aborted due to the shutdown," the 47-year-old penned.

"Jesse and Nicola (Jesse’s partner) made it down from Far North Queensland which made it even more special to have both boys under the same roof with their gorgeous girlfriends. I love this chaotic, mad family so much!”