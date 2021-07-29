Gary Sweet has been married three times and has six children. Getty

Gary’s first wife was fellow actor Lenore Smith, with whom he was married to from 1981 to 1983. Four years later, the actor married lawyer Jill Miller before the couple also separated in 1993. The latter pair share two children together, Frank and Sophie.

Arguably Gary’s most publicised relationship, however, was with former competitive swimmer and House Rules presenter Johanna Griggs. The couple were married from 1995 to 1999 and share two sons, Jesse and Joe.

Their split created quite the media frenzy, with reports that the actor walked out on Johanna, leaving her to raise their two sons alone.

Gary has since called the media coverage “vicious, personal and ill-informed” to South Australia Weekend.

Nowadays the exes appear, at least to some extent, reconciled, with Joh telling the Herald Sun in 2013 that when the boys see Gary “they have a great time”.

“(Gary’s) in Melbourne,” Joh said at the time. “But even when he lived in Sydney he didn’t [see them much]. It’s always been like that, so I don’t think they’re suffering any great angst. When they do see Gary they have a great time. He’s the fun bags.”

Gary and Joh also became grandparents in 2018 when their son Joe welcomed his first child, Jax, into the world. At the time, the House Husbands star took to his Instagram to share a sweet tribute to the bub.

“Oh I couldn't be more proud of my Buster and beautiful Katie (Joe’s ex partner), what an exquisitely delicious baby boy!!! Overflowing with joy and love!!! #gazzy's a grandpa# popsweet.”

So, who’s Gary dating these days?

Gary’s current partner is reportedly Nadia Dyall. According to the Daily Telegraph, the pair met in 2011 when Nadia was an air hostess. The couple share two young sons together, Frederic and Percy.

After Fred was born, Gary told Woman’s Day in 2017 that he was “more hands on this time” when it came to fatherhood. “I wish I was the previous times,” Gary said, before adding that “all the kids have met each other and it is good”.

Speaking to news.com in 2013, Gary candidly spoke about his shortcomings as a father and how he was planning on strengthening his relationships with his kids.

“They're grown up now so I don't have the opportunity to see them enough. I blew that opportunity (when they were younger) really. I wish I didn't. I'm hoping to capitalise on the relationships that we have now.

"I've discovered that it is not until you are in your mid-50s that you actually mature for someone like me. I feel like I understand the idea of parenthood a bit more now - and it is probably too late."

The Police Rescue star has also previously opened up about learning to embrace flaws when it comes to dating.

“You realise nobody’s perfect, and this is what the package is; this is what you wanted at the start,” the 64-year-old told South Australia Weekend.