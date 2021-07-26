Joh and Todd married in 2006 at their home in Collaroy Plateau. Instagram

She went on to describe him as “kind, genuine and just a stand-up human being”.

"I don't think there's many men who would have a wife who spends 90% of their life travelling and never be insecure about it because he's so confident in his own skin,” Joh dished.

Todd is also the stepfather to Joh’s sons, Jesse, 25, and Joe, 24, whom she shares with Gary.

The loved-up couple attempted to welcome their own children into the world through IVF but were heartbreakingly unsuccessful. They also looked into adoption but, due to accidentally missing a paperwork deadline, were forced to start over.

Speaking to Women’s Weekly in 2019, Joh revealed that the couple took it as a sign from a universe that children were just not going to happen for them.

Todd is the stepfather to Joh's two sons Jesse and Joe. Instagram

However, a year earlier, a silver lining appeared in the form of Joh’s first grandchild, Jax - son to Joh’s youngest son Joe and his ex-partner Katie Buttel.

The Better Homes & Gardens host gushed over the new addition to their family to Women’s Weekly in 2018, commending Joe and Katie’s co-parenting skills, as well as assuring that the bub was going to be “loved in any direction he looks in”.

In the same interview, Joh mused that Todd was blown away by the love she had for little Jax.

“Todd says to me all the time, ‘I can’t believe you can love this way – it’s a different love that I even have for you’,” the former swimmer told the publication.

Joh shared a sweet picture of her husband Todd and grandson Jax. Instagram

Just last month, the 47-year-old encapsulated both her love for Todd and little Jax by sharing a photo of the pair of them to her Instagram as a tribute to her husband for his 47th birthday.

After wishing him a happy birthday, the House Rules host wrote: “I love the way you make sure everyone around you is always having the best time. I love how bonkers you are... and how you will do anything to make people laugh. I love how Jess and Joe have had your calm, consistent presence in their lives and the influence you’ve had on them."

She went on to fawn over Todd’s sweet relationship with Jax, writing, “I love how much joy you get out of being a Grandfather... and that Jax already knows you will do literally anything for him... And I love how you have one of the biggest hearts out of anyone I know. I feel so lucky that we get to spend our lives together.”

