Bullock also asked about how Aniston seems always able to exude positivity in her work and her personal life.

“What is it that allows you to stay buoyant and keep from getting discouraged when things don’t go the right way?” Bullock asked.

Aniston said she thinks it comes from living in a household that was “destabilized and felt unsafe.”

“... watching adults being unkind to each other, and witnessing certain things about human behavior that made me think: ‘I don’t want to do that. I don’t want to be that. I don’t want to experience this feeling I’m having in my body right now. I don’t want anyone else that I ever come in contact with ever to feel that.’”

Aniston’s parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, split when she was a child. Her father has been a longtime cast member on the daytime soap opera “Days of our Lives” and her mother starred in a number of TV shows and movies. Dow died in 2016.

“So I guess I have my parents to thank,” Aniston told Bullock. “You can either be angry or be a martyr, or you can say, ‘You’ve got lemons? Let’s make lemonade.’”

In the interview, the actresses revealed they first met when the actor Tate Donovan introduced them at a Golden Globes party in the 90s.

"You and I both partook of this one human being," recalled Sandra speaking about Tate, adding "a very patient human being, given that he dated us both."

"He seems to have a type," Jen joked.

Their friendship showed in the interview, with Sandra responding: "Talented. Funny. Kind. Introspective. Generous.' Continued Jennifer: 'Lovers of architecture, lovers of interior design."

During their chat, the pair also discussed the future, with Jennifer saying she saw herself in a beach house with kids.

"It's not so much what I see myself doing, but it's more like a little screenshot in my brain, where I hear the ocean, I see the ocean, I hear laughter, I see kids running, I hear ice in a glass, I smell food being cooked. That's the joyous snapshot in my head."

Jennifer set tongues wagging recently by posting a very suggestive picture on Instagram after that reunion with her ex-husband Brad Pitt at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January.

The Friends star posted a sexy shot of her cream Dior silk dress hanging over the bath alongside the award she picked up for The Morning Show.

"My peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you SAG Awards, The Morning Show, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work," she captioned it.

One person commented: "Did Brad take the picture?"

"Who shared that bath with you?" another added.

"Is that what you and Brad got up to when you got home?" another person commented.

Brad also took out the gong for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and while delivering his acceptance speech, he seemingly took a subtle dig at his ex-wife, Angelina.

After thanking the usual suspects, including producers, directors and loved ones, Brad then cheekily referred to how he prepared for the movie role.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” he began, before adding: “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife…”

With a cheeky smile on his face, he continued: “It was a big stretch,” before the audience began to laugh, including Aniston, who let out a “woo-hoo” while clapping.

Rumour has it that things between Brad and Jen are beginning to heat up, with the pair apparently getting quite close at the recent Golden Globe awards.

After their flirt-fest at the Globes, Brad and Jennifer appear to be inching closer to officially going public with their relationship.