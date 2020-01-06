Helen Mirren Getty

Hosting the show for the fifth time this year is funny man, Ricky Gervais, 58, who originally took the helm in 2010 and then returned as host in 2011, 2012 and 2016.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” Ricky previously said in a statement in November.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria said: “When Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected.”

Among the slew of celebrity presenters, who will be dishing out the gongs at this year’s glittering affair, are Scarlett Johansson and Rami Malek, who are both nominated.

Other big names who will be handing out the top honours, include 007 himself, Daniel Craig, Octavia Spencer and Chalize Theron, who was nominated for her role in Bombshell.

Among the winners from this year's event is Russell Crowe, who the award for best actor in a television limited series or motion picture for his portrayal of Fox News founder Roger Ailes.

Presenter Jennifer Aniston accepted the award on behalf of Russell, who couldn't be in attendance due to him being in Australia with his family.

