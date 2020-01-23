Getty

When it came to photographing Brad and Jen, Emma said she sensed there would be a photo-worthy opportunity when Jennifer, 50, won her award not long after Brad picked up his.

She told how had just taken some snaps of Jennifer when she spotted Brad walking down the hallway towards her.

"He called out 'Aniston!' and she turned around and they embraced and congratulated each other," Emma recalled.

"It was a moment of two accomplished people at the top of their game, acknowledging each other's successes and genuinely seeming happy to see one another.

'The moment was really touching and you could sense the respect between two people who have known each other 20 plus years and are both outstanding in their field."

Her snaps show Brad gently grabbed Jen's wrist and she sweetly touched his chest - images which sent fans wild.

Meanwhile a body language expert says the pair ‘care deeply about each other" and are "incredibly intimate".



Dr Louise Mahler says Aniston showed "incredible warmth" towards Brad other backstage at the SAG awards.

"As Jen leans in for a kiss, her hand is caressing his arm," notes Dr Louise. "They look very natural and easy together. It's a calm and gentle moment."



The pair looked relaxed and happy in each other's company.

"When Jen begins to leave, Brad grabs her," says Dr Louise. "He doesn't want her to go. They are showing they really have a deep connection."