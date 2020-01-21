Jennifer Aniston and her ex Brad Pitt shared a sweet backstage reunion following their respective wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday. Getty

“We’ve all grown up together, we really have… and it just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working,” Jen said.

She added: “There are not dark hours, but, you know, you don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and sort of celebrate your friends and their work, and inspire each other to keep going — and like [Brad] said, it’s back to work tomorrow.”

Jen, who took out the best actress in a drama series win for The Morning Show, said it was a “sweet” gesture to hear that Brad had been closely watching her acceptance speech.

Jen spoke candidly about what it means to be honoured by her fellow peers – including Brad, 56. Getty

Brad also took out the gong for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, and while delivering his acceptance speech, he seemingly took a subtle dig at his ex-wife, Angelina.

After thanking the usual suspects, including producers, directors and loved ones, Brad then cheekily referred to how he prepared for the movie role.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” he began, before adding: “A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife…”

After their flirt-fest at the Globes, Brad and Jennifer appear to be inching closer to officially going public with their relationship. Getty

With a cheeky smile on his face, he continued: “It was a big stretch,” before the audience began to laugh, including Jennifer Aniston, who let out a “woo-hoo” while clapping.

Rumour has it that things between Brad and Jen are beginning to heat up, with the pair apparently getting quite close at the recent Golden Globe awards.

