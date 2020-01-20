The couple are hoping for “something simpler and more intimate”.

To ensure absolute secrecy, Jen visited the store when it was closed to the public.

Only the actress and a handful of seamstresses were in attendance for the duration of the low-key, hour-long dress fitting, as they worked efficiently to shape the elegant fitted bodice and flowing skirt to flatter Jen’s sensational physique.

The former Friends star appeared to closely study the alterations in the mirror before taking her new dress for a spin.

Wearing sky-high black heels and her newly tailored floor-length white gown, Jen sashayed confidently around the store.

Could this ensemble be the final piece of the puzzle in Jen and Brad’s dream wedding preparations?

Jen tried on this stunning gown at a luxury Beverly Hills boutique.

A source close to the couple tells New Idea that wedding plans at Château Miraval are already well underway.

“Brad and Jen are planning a private celebration at the chateau in the European summer,” the source reveals.

“They’ve also been in touch with a local event planner and are hoping to make a trip next month to coincide with Jen’s birthday where they’ll make all the final arrangements.”

Brad famously married Angelina Jolie at the same location, which is co-owned by the former couple.

But Brad’s relationship with his ex has completely soured amid their messy split, with the 56-year-old actor reportedly counting down the days until his divorce from Ange is official.

Brad with ex-wife Angelina.

Now in an act of ‘revenge’, the source claims Brad is “going all guns blazing” in his efforts to retain the picturesque property.

“Brad’s hell-bent on getting the chateau in their settlement and ensuring he can marry the true ‘love of his life’ there,” the source says.

Jen is also reportedly a fan of the stunning property – which features a vineyard, lake and church on the grounds – because it affords the A-listers and their guests privacy.

Jen with ex Justin Theroux.

However, the source admits Jen was “initially hesitant” about the fact it was the same location where Brad married Ange.

“But Brad insisted it would be completely different – having their ceremony in the grounds by the private lake and hosting a beautiful and intimate dinner for a handful of loved-ones in the vineyard afterwards.”

For their second time down the aisle, the source claims the couple are hoping for “something simpler and more intimate”.

“Jen’s always fantasised about a romantic French wedding on an estate entrenched in such spectacular history.”