Seeing double! The stepmother-daughter pair matched in pale pinks. Getty

Lance 'Buddy' Franklin's wife Jesinta, MAFS' Jules Robinson, The Bachelor's Holly Kingston and Jimmy Nicholson all dressed up to step out for the occasion.

Jasmine and Willow's friendship has grown since her dad married the blonde beauty in 2018.

She also spends time with her half-sister Harper and Jasmine sometimes shares their sweet bonding moments on Instagram.

In February, she uploaded a picture of her step-daughter smiling at her toddler as they played with the family dog in the yard, and she wrote, "Loves her big Sissy soooo much 💗."

Willow with her dad, Karl. Instagram

Karl is clearly smitten about his girls and their strong bond, and underneath his wife's post, he commented that his heart was melting at the sight of their sisterly bond.

A source confirmed with Woman's Day that the Today show host shares a special bond with his daughters.

"[Jasmine] realised Karl is so much better with daughters – he's very close to his eldest [daughter], Willow," the source said.

"Karl is so much better with daughters." Getty

"Probably because both girls have their daddy wrapped around their little fingers!"

In October 2020, Karl shared a selfie taken by Willow to Instagram, writing that she took it while on a family "date night" with him and Jas.

He also paid tribute to her when she attended a school formal in June 2021, captioning a stunning snap of the teen: "Proud daddy chops moment. What a beauty. What a person."

WATCH: Montage of Harper Stefanovic for her birthday

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now to Love.