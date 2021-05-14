Karl Stefanovic slams Prince Harry for his latest interview. Channel Nine

"It's just ridiculous how he keeps whining about his childhood," the exasperated presenter declared. "He grew up in privilege in a palace."

And this isn't the first time the Today host has taken issue with Prince Harry.

Earlier this month, the 46-year-old had quite the bemused reaction to a revelation about the Duke's relationship with his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan jetted to California to escape the scrutiny of royal life. Getty

After it was announced that Meghan was releasing a children's book called The Bench, which the Duchess explained stemmed from a poem she penned to her husband on Father's Day, Karl couldn't hide his derision.

"They actually write poetry together!" Karl laughed in disbelief.

Even Ally couldn't hide her cynicism with regards to the book. Reading the prompter as she announced the news to viewers, she said "Meghan Markle is joining the ranks of Roald Dahl and J.K. Rowling...", at this point she ad-libbed, "oh, a stretch", before continuing to read from the autocue, "by writing her first children's book".

Word around the palace is that Wills and Kate may be engaging in their own tell-all interview. Getty

While Meghan and Harry continue to do the media rounds, word around the palace is that Prince William and Kate Middleton are gearing up to do their own tell-all.

According to royal insiders, the Cambridges are lining up a host of multi-media projects that will see them branch into the world of podcasts and other forms of broadcasting.

Besides giving them the opportunity to highlight their favourite charities and discuss matters that are important to them, the couple are also very keen to clarify their position on longstanding personal topics – including their well publicised feud with Harry and Meghan.

“This will be phased in slowly and they’re not talking about a tell-all per se, but over time you can expect them to discuss matters pertaining to their private lives via these platforms which they can control themselves,” revealed an insider.