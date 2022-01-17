18-month-old Harper also contracted the virus. Instagram

“It was a bit awful to tell you the truth at times, but we’re all clear now.

“We got through the whole thing, and look, they say it’s mild, but it’s pretty intense in parts.”

Karl added later in the show that he and his wife Jasmine were most concerned about their 18-month-old daughter, Harper.

"It started out with it feels like a bad cold, and it starts in the throat, then it goes to the lungs," he explained. "I'm clear now, but it's the residual effects are there."

"We were most worried about little Harper, she is only 18 months old and also my daughter Ava," Karl said.

"They had it in a quite severe way initially but then they got over it really quickly, and then Jas and I both got it and I was much worse. She said because I'm a man.

"I got all of the symptoms. You were just down for three or four days and then it keeps on going on and on," he recalled.

"Dealing with it psychologically was the hardest thing I reckon. It's hard when everyone's sick in the house," he said, adding, "I don't sound better but I definitely feel better."