The pair posed together just before the formal. Instagram

Willow decided to get ready at her dad’s rental digs on Sydney’s North Shore, with the help of step mum Jasmine, and her very excited little sister, 2-year-old Harper!

“Cass then went to the pre-formal with Willow, but not before racing home from work and cooking dinner for Willow’s brothers, Jackson and River!” says the insider.

Willow’s choice of a stunning silk-satin crystal- encrusted gown by one of her favourite Australian designers, Michael Lo Sordo, did not disappoint.

WATCH: Montage of Harper Stefanovic for her birthday

“She’s been modelling since last year while juggling school, and she hopes to study fashion full-time when she graduates,” confirms the insider.

“Whatever happens moving forward, it’s hoped that Karl and Cass have turned the corner. In the end, they both deserve to feel very proud.”

Willow also shares a very special bond with Harper, her baby half-sister.

Willow's stunning dress did not disappoint. Instagram

“Loves her big Sissy ssoooo much,” Jasmine captured a photo of the pair smiling at each other, posted to Instagram.

She’s regularly featured on Jasmine and Karl’s social media pages, cuddling up to the little toddler.

Harper, who was born in 2020, is now two – fifteen years her sister’s junior.

But we’re certain the pair of sisters will stay very close throughout their lives!