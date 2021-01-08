Grant Denyer (pictured left, with fellow contestants Pettifleur Berenger and Ash Williams) is the most likely to win I'm A Celeb this year. Network Ten

Rival betting agency TAB is also predicting Grant’s victory and at $1.90, the win appears even more likely.

While both betting agencies are pitting Toni Pearen as the second most likely celebrity to win, the third favourite according to the odds differs on each rundown.

At $8 odds, The Block’s Jess Eva is third most likely to beat out the others according to Sportsbet, while TAB has AFL star Travis Varcoe with the third lowest odds at $7.

Of the current I’m A Celeb line-up, both betting sites’ odds suggest Real Housewives’ Pettifleur Berenger and Australian Idol’s Paulini Curuenavuli are least likely to make it until the end.

Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris are hosting the show from Down Under rather than South Africa this year! Network Ten

Unlike previous years, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was filmed weeks in advance rather than just before the show went to air.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic restricting international travel, hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris as well as the contestants were unable to make the trip to the usual location in South Africa.

Instead, the series is filmed in Dungay near Murwillumbah, NSW, which coincidentally is where the UK version of the show usually takes place.

So who will end up winning that coveted jungle crown? Guess we'll just have to tune in and see!