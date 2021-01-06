“Have you ever heard of sleep-shagging?” Grant asked to an understandably perplexed camp.

“It’s a real thing…", he continued, "and, uh, yeah, ask my wife or… my previous partners.”

The presenter then went on to clarify the condition, explaining, “I initiate sex in my sleep and don’t know that I’m doing it.

“I can wake up in the middle of I’d sort of say to my wife, 'what are you doing this for? I’m tired'. And she goes, 'no, it was you'.”

The surprised celebrities proceeded to hurl comments and questions at the 43-year-old one by one.

On last night's episode of I'm A Celeb, Grant (pictured) confessed he initiates sex in his sleep. Channel Ten

Fellow host Jess Eva was first off the bat, exclaiming, “what if you’re sleeping in the same room as your mum?”

Grant was quick to quell her nerves, assuring the former reality star that “that would never happen”.

Australia’s Got Talent winner Jack Vidgen, however, took a more optimistic perspective of the host's sleepwalking habits, stating “I feel like that’s a very convenient condition.”

After the initial shock of the confession died down, Grant was quick to placate any lingering doubts surrounding his “sleep-shagging” affliction.

Grant (right) and Chezzie (left) have been married for 10 years now. Getty

“No one needs to be freaked out,” the 43-year-old said. “I don’t, like, wander around the place and find somewhere to sleep.

“It’s only when I’m next to my wife. It’s like a… it must be just a subconscious thing.”

This, of course, isn’t the first time the race-car driver has shown his vulnerable side while being in the jungle.

Grant and Chezzie share two kids, Scout (right) and Sailor (left), with a third baby due this March. Instagram

On Monday night, Grant opened up about his near-death experience while rally car driving.

Back in 2017, the racer suffered a near-fatal collision as his car ploughed into a tree going 165km per hour.

Bravely sharing his story, Grant spoke through tears as he recounted the incident. Discussing its repercussions, the father-of-two revealed that the accident forced him to re-evaluate many things in his life.

“I put a lot of chips in the motorsport basket," Grant confessed, "and I’m prepared to take those risks but I don’t want to hurt the people that are around me.”

No doubt, the people on Grant's mind are his wife, producer Cheryl (Chezzi), and his two kids, Scout, nine, and Sailor, five, along with his third child due March this year.