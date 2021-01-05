Former Australia's Funniest Home Videos host Toni Pearen (pictured) has made an emotional revelation about why she entered the jungle. Ten

“I really want to find the fierce woman inside me,” Toni began.

“I’ve been caring for kids and raising a family and kind of feel like I’ve lost sight of who I am as a person, so I hope to find her again,” she said through tears.

Despite her initial reservations about going on the show, Toni has admitted that she felt compelled to take part – regardless of her disliking of snakes, spiders and rats.

“There must have been something in the back of my mind that I wanted this kind of challenge. Obviously there was something that was burning inside of me,” Toni previously told BINGE guide.

After deciding to take part, the former E Street star said her hubby Will Osmond was more than happy to take the reins and care for their two children: son Lucky, 11, and daughter Ever, 8.

“I’ve been doing a lot of the full-time mumming while he’s at work and he was really happy to spend that quality time with the kids,” she said.

Toni went on to say that while it can challenging to find perfect work opportunities to complement family life, in a way, I’m A Celeb was a “gift from the jungle” that came at the right time.

“I guess with what’s happened this year, it’s a case of if an opportunity comes just say yes because you don’t know what’s around the corner,” she added.

In her piece to camera on Sunday, the 48-year-old confessed, like many of the campmates, creepy-crawlies and heights are going to be a challenge – but she’s hoping they will lead to one major outcome.

“I hope this gives me some courage to grab a tent and take my kids camping because I know that’s one of the things on their wish lists and I’ve never been brave enough to do it on my own.

“I hope that it’s going to make me a fierce mum and take the kids camping,” she added.