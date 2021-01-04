Dr Chris Brown (left) and Julia Morris (right) have returned to our screens in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! 2021. Network 10

The biggest change is that I’m A Celebrity... is pre-recorded – not live. An insider says this has left many of the campmates scrambling to build “big social media teams” to push their online popularity.

“Many will get tired fingers voting for themselves. This has concerned people behind the scenes,” admits the insider.

But it could all be in vain, with a second insider claiming that the season winner has already been predetermined and that Network Ten’s own Grant Denyer will likely be crowned Jungle King.

Grant Denyer (pictured) is one of the more famous names on the latest version of the reality show. Getty

Meanwhile, the set spy adds, “A few people were cast at the last minute, giving them little time to prepare.

The show has cost millions less this year, as there was no $10,000 business class airfares to get the celebs over to South Africa.”

Meanwhile, host Julia has embracing the fact the show is taking place Down Under this year.

Singer Jack Vidgen (pictured) has signed up for the reality show. Getty

“My beloved Dr Chris and I are beside ourselves and each other, to bring you this new, home grown I’m A Celebrity for 2021,” she previously said.

“The Dr has always insisted on social distancing from me, but this year, after 32 weeks locked in my house, being close to him will be more thrilling than ever.”

