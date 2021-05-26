Many of Hugh’s high-profile friends rushed to the comments to lend their support to Hugh in his time of grief.

“All my love darling now and always .❤.❤ .❤, wrote Rebecca Gibney who plays Hugh’s onscreen mother in Rafters, while fellow co-star Jessica Marais added: “😥❤️”

Rebel Wilson also sent her condolences, writing, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ thinking of you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Jessica Rowe added: “Oh I’m sending you so much love. 😘😘”

Hugh Sheridan (left) has paid tribute to his late father Denis (right). Getty/ Instagram

Last week, Hugh spoke to The West Australian about his father’s health battle.

“He’s gone into palliative care with cancer,” the House Husbands star told the publication.

“It’s been hard for all of us. We [Hugh and his fiancé Kurt Roberts] were planning to get married on New Year’s Eve, but I want Dad to be there, so we’re not sure.”

Hugh also revealed that learning of his dad’s terminal illness prompted him to pop the question to Kurt after a whirlwind romance, as he wanted to savour the happy moments in life.