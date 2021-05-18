They're back! Channel Seven

The returning cast appear in the clip to help share the good news, saying: “We’re back, back to the Rafters. It’s still packed with heart and family, laughter and tears.

“It’s an exciting new chapter for the Rafter family, with a few new friends and faces. See you soon on Amazon Prime Video.”

At the live launch, host Joel Creasey asked Georgina what it was like taking over from Jess to play Rachel Rafter.

“It was an amazing character to get to play,” she said. “I emailed everyone and asked them to share some favourite memories that their characters had had with Rachel to help me create a backstory for myself.”

Georgina took over from Jess as Rachel Rafter. Supplied

Fellow newcomer Haiha Le also spoke on what it was like to join the tight-knit cast.

“It’s quite intimidating stepping into a family that’s known each other for a decade or so,” Haiha admitted.

“Working with Hugh, he was just so warm and generous. I felt like I immediately fit right in.”

Also new to the cast and featured in the Amazon announcement video is actor Aaron Luke McGrath and Willow Speers who will play Ruby Rafter.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.