Hugh Sheridan (left) is currently engaged to Tik Tok star Kurt Roberts (right). Instagram

Sparks continued to fly and things got even more serious in March, when Hugh got down on one knee at the Adelaide Film Festival to ask for Kurt’s hand in marriage.

Of course, Kurt didn’t hesitate in saying “yes” and Hugh turned to the ecstatic crowd to announce: “I just got engaged!”

The Packed To The Rafters star later took to Instagram to share footage of the touching moment they took the next step in their relationship.

“In case you were under a rock. I did actually ask,” Hugh captioned the video, adding: “He said yes. When you know you know.”

"When you know you know,” Hugh proposed to Kurt in March. Instagram

Speaking to The Sunday Mail after the proposal, Hugh gushed over his new fiancé.

"I do know very much in my heart he is a perfect partner - a good person to balance me out. I just knew he was the right one," he said.

Meanwhile, Kurt said he was left shocked when Hugh popped the question.

He told the publication: “I literally had no idea it was coming - I thought I was getting pulled on stage to dance or something ... I was like 'please, no’ Then it dawned on me.”

"I do know very much in my heart he is a perfect partner," Hugh said of Kurt. Instagram

The relationship comes after Hugh penned a poignant essay for Stellar about his sexuality in October 2020, where he rejected any hard-and-fast labels.

"I believe labels are for clothes, not for people," Hugh wrote.

"I've never felt I really knew who I was and I didn't like the sounds of the labels that people were giving me so I decided to say nothing.

"Lockdown gave me time to reflect and it occurred to me that no-one ever sticks up for people who don't pick a label."

