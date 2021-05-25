The father Hugh Sheridan (pictured), Denis Sheridan, has passed away aged 76. Getty

Neville added: “Denis was the consummate entertainer who lit up every room with his charm and style

“He sang beautifully at our wedding and into all of our hearts as long as I can ever remember.”

Instagram

It comes just days after Hugh spoke to The West Australian about his father’s health battle.

“He’s gone into palliative care with cancer,” he told the publication last week, as he returned to Adelaide from Sydney to be by his father’s side.

“It’s been hard for all of us. We [Hugh and his fiancé Kurt Roberts] were planning to get married on New Year’s Eve, but I want Dad to be there, so we’re not sure.”

Hugh also revealed that learning of his dad’s terminal illness prompted him to pop the question to Kurt after a whirlwind romance, as he wanted to savour the happy moments in life.