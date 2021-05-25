In devastating news, Adelaide swing singer Denis Sheridan has died from terminal cancer, aged 76.
The father of Packed To The Rafters star Hugh Sheridan passed away on Monday after receiving care at Adelaide’s Mary Potter Hospice following a long illness, reports The Advertiser.
The sad news was first revealed by Denis’ cousin Neville Quist who took to Facebook to share a touching tribute.
“Denis Sheridan my legendary cousin has exited the stage for the very last time,” Neville wrote.
“The King of Swing and former Lord Mayor of Unley who opened for Frank Sinatra at Sanctuary Cove has sadly passed away yesterday (Monday) surrounded by his beautiful loving family.”
The father Hugh Sheridan (pictured), Denis Sheridan, has passed away aged 76.
Neville added: “Denis was the consummate entertainer who lit up every room with his charm and style
“He sang beautifully at our wedding and into all of our hearts as long as I can ever remember.”
It comes just days after Hugh spoke to The West Australian about his father’s health battle.
“He’s gone into palliative care with cancer,” he told the publication last week, as he returned to Adelaide from Sydney to be by his father’s side.
“It’s been hard for all of us. We [Hugh and his fiancé Kurt Roberts] were planning to get married on New Year’s Eve, but I want Dad to be there, so we’re not sure.”
Hugh also revealed that learning of his dad’s terminal illness prompted him to pop the question to Kurt after a whirlwind romance, as he wanted to savour the happy moments in life.