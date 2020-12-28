House Rules' Kayne Floate and Aimee Stanton have announced they're engaged! Instagram

Alongside the photos of the newly engaged pair, Aimee also shared a close-up look at her gorgeous engagement ring.

House Rules judge Kyly Clarke was quick to voice her excitement over the news, writing, “Congratulations guys.”

The show’s resident design queen, Carolyn Burns-McCrave, added: “Huge congrats to you two legends. I like to think I was there in spirit (even though you know I hate being called Caroline)”

“Down near our beautiful dam with my favourite things - espresso martini’s & my favourite song playing 'sweet Caroline' What a way to top off an AMAZING YEAR we have had! 💍 " Aimee shared of the proposal. Instagram

Aimee and Kayne fellow competitors, best mates Laith and George, also weighed in.

“Congratulations to you both. wishing you all the success and happiness,” wrote Laith, while George penned: “Congratulations to the both of you legends!! Catch up needed urgent !! God bless xx”

Aimee is also known for her stint on Australian Survivor in 2017 and many of her fellow castaways extended their congratulations.

“Yusssssss 🙌🙌🙌 congratulations guys 💕💕💕,” wrote Aaron “AK” Knight, while Felicity Egginton added: “OMG CONGRATS!!! Love you guys!! 😍😍😍😍 so happy for the two of you!”

Aimee shared a close-up glimpse of the ring. Insstagram

Speaking to Now To Love in April, Aimee admitted she had her sights set on marriage and kids with Kayne.

"I think we'll definitely get married before we have kids. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge, Kayne," Aimee said.

"Then from there we'll have kids but we always said we wanted to have a big block of land and a family here [at the home that was transformed on House Rules.] We just thought it was the perfect house for that.”

Want your own fairytale romance? Sign up for eHarmony here.