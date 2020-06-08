Aimee Stanton, who competed with her plumber boyfriend, Kayne Floate, has high hopes for a future in TV. Instagram

“I want to take my presenting to a new level by showing everyday Aussies they can get out there and give anything a crack at home creating cheap, easy, DIY projects.”

She wouldn’t be the first House Rules contestant to nail another TV gig, with 2014 winner Adam Dovile joining Better Homes and Gardens. Aimee also appeared on Australian Survivor in 2017.

Her confession comes after Tasmanian twins Kimmy and Rhi were on Sunday crowned 2020 champions, with a judges’ combined score of 27/30.

In addition to winning $100,000, they pair walked away with Kimmy’s transformed home, plus an extra $30,000 banked during the series, after topping the leaderboard three times.

Tasmanian twins Kimmy and Rhi were on Sunday crowned 2020 champions, with a judges’ combined score of 27/30. Instagram

The sisters just came in one point ahead of Aimee and Kayne, who scored 26/30.

The winning challenge was to transform a metal shell into a Zen-inspired tiny home masterpiece in just four days following five “House Rules” set by judges Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Kyly Clarke and Saul Myers.

Kimmy and Rhi scored 9/10 from all three judges for their bedroom and kitchen, with LLB commending the duo for their aesthetic flare, saying: “This is Australian Zen.”

Kyly added: “Kimmy and Rhi, you should both be very proud of yourselves, a magnificent display of your design skills."

Aimee appeared on Australian Survivor in 2017. Seven/Instagram

After being crowned the winners, Kimmy told host Jamie Durie and co-host Abbey Way: “$100,000! It’s ridiculous. We are just two girls from Tassie who thought it would be cool to apply for a TV show and now [we’ve won] $100,000!”

Kimmy added: “This has literally been the world’s wildest ride!”

Fellow competitor Rhys praised the duo for their consistent effort throughout the series, saying: “They’ve been the benchmark all series.”

Kayne added: “They definitely deserved it. Good on them.”

