House Rules has been axed after eight season (pictured: judges Saul Myers, Kyly Clarke and Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen). Channel Seven

House Rules’ eighth season also featured a format shake-up, was renamed House Rules: High Stakes and brought Kyly Clarke and Saul Myers on board as judges alongside Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

It was a risk that appears not to have paid off, with the renovation struggling in the ratings against Network Ten’s MasterChef and Channel Nine’s The Voice.

Another show that appears not to have return is Plate of Origin, which was fronted by celebrity chefs Manu Feildel, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.

The show, which launched earlier this year, got off to a shocking start as it bombed in the ratings.

Former My Kitchen Rules judge Manu recently weighed in on the possibility of Plate of Origin being axed, telling New Idea: “It’s always a game of numbers so I’m not really sure what’s going to happen. Hopefully there will be another and if not another one, something else with the two gentlemen would be fantastic.”

Plate of Origin, featuring Manu Feildel, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan, is also gone. Channel Seven

In addition, My Kitchen Rules will not return in 2021, which comes as no suprise after lacklustre ratings in the most recent season as audience interest waned after 11 years.

However, Channel Seven did reveal many of the network’s reality TV favourites will be back in 2021.

Successful reboots Big Brother and Farmer Wants a Wife will both be back for round two, while Australia’s Got Talent (put on hold due the coronavirus pandemic) will also return.

The Voice, which previously aired on rival Channel Nine, now calls Seven its home, with ex-host Sonia Kruger reprising her former gig.

Boy George, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian and Kelly Rowland may not all return as The Voice coaches next year. Channel Nine

It remains to be seen which of the superstar coaches – Guy Sebastian, Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Kelly Rowland – will make the switch to Seven.

Channel Seven declined to announce the new line-up at the Upfronts but it is heavily rumoured international coaches Boy George and Kelly won’t be back.

Meanwhile, a question mark still lingers over Aussies Guy and Delta.