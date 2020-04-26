House Rules: This PERFECT room blew the boys away
When George and Laith opened the doors to the latter's renovated room on Sunday's House Rules: High Stakes, there was one team that blew the others out of the water.
Tassie twins Kimmy and Rhi worked their butts off to give Laith his dream home renovation - and he and his bestie, George instantly fell in love with the sisters' VIP room and kitchen creations.
But for a moment there, the ladies thought they were doomed, because Laith declared at the last minute, 'I hate black'.
But, turns out he actually loved it the entire time!
Despite the entire VIP room being painted a shade of ebony - including the roof - Laith instantly fell in love with the high-end look.