Seven

Seven

'We wanted to give you more, but we couldn't,' Laith said of their 10-out-of-10 score.

'Second ten of the season,' Kimmy cheered.

'Just to get a ten is exciting, and because I just adore them. Thank you, guys,' the sisters added.

Host Abbey Way undated the teams with the home owner's scores.

'So, let's check out and see where you're all placed. Kimmy and Rhi on 10, and Kayne and Aimee sitting closely behind on nine, Lenore and Bradley on eight points, and of course, Tanya and Dave, Tamara and Rhys on seven.

She reminded them that that leaderboard could completely change when the show's our judges have their say on Monday night.

Seven