WATCH: Survivor's Aimee Stanton makes elaborate 'fart' confession on TV
If you thought you recognised the bubbly 26-year-old who is competing on this season of the hit makeover show alongside her boyfriend Kayne, you're right!
Aimee previously appeared on Australian Survivor in 2017.
Aimee and Kayne are competing on this season of House Rules: High Stakes.
Channel 7
However, the reality TV regular says that she's always wanted to appear on a renovation series, and it was a natural next step.
Speaking to a local publication, Aimee said: "I actually always wanted to be on a show like House Rules, because I'm a plumber, but when someone suggested I do Survivor, I thought I'd give that a crack as well."
Aimee appeared on Survivor in 2017.
Channel 10
She went on to tell the publication that House Rules was "100 percent harder" than appearing on Survivor.
"When I went on the show, I thought it would be, 'We will just film you with this sledgehammer and then everyone else will do it [the work],'" she revealed.
