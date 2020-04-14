Aimee and Kayne are competing on this season of House Rules: High Stakes. Channel 7

However, the reality TV regular says that she's always wanted to appear on a renovation series, and it was a natural next step.

Speaking to a local publication, Aimee said: "I actually always wanted to be on a show like House Rules, because I'm a plumber, but when someone suggested I do Survivor, I thought I'd give that a crack as well."

Aimee appeared on Survivor in 2017. Channel 10

She went on to tell the publication that House Rules was "100 percent harder" than appearing on Survivor.

"When I went on the show, I thought it would be, 'We will just film you with this sledgehammer and then everyone else will do it [the work],'" she revealed.