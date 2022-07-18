Firass Dirani Nine Network/Seven Network

Firass Dirani

Firass Dirani played young Justin Baynie, a fallen AFL hero in the midst of a custody battle and father to Zac, Jacob and Angie.

“He’s a bad boy full of heart but he’s slipped up a few times. He had a lot of success thrust upon him and he couldn’t handle the responsibilities. He made a few mistakes and now he’s trying to redeem himself,” Firass told TV Tonight in 2012.

Firass has been quite busy since his House Husbands days, making waves on SAS in 2018 and producing and directing the documentary BABA. Recently, Firass has focused on a career in digital content creation.

Julia Morris Nine Network/Instagram

Julia Morris

Playing emergency nurse Gemma Crabb, mother of Tilda and third wife of Lewis, the series followed Julia Morris’ character through her role as stepmother and stepgrandmother in later seasons.

Since then, Julia Morris has had plenty of adventure, becoming co-host of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! alongside Dr Chris Brown and competing on The Masked Singer in 2020.

Recently, Julia also gave the opening speech at the Logies and is a regular guest star of Have You Been Paying Attention.

Gary Sweet Nine Network/Instagram

Gary Sweet

Portraying Lewis Crabb, the oldest of the House Husbands, Gary Sweet was a fan-favourite, with rumours even swirling shortly after the show of a potential spin-off series dedicated to the character.

Whilst the show didn't work out, Gary Sweet is still on the big screen, starring in horror-comedy Two Heads Creek in 2019 and Paper Champions in 2020.

Gary has been married three times and is the father of six kids. In 2018 he also became a grandfather after his son Joe welcomed his first child Jax into the world.

Rhys Muldoon Nine Network/Instagram

Rhys Muldoon

After playing Mark Oliver, husband to Doctor Abi Albert and father of Poppy and Sophie Oliver, Rhys has been extremely busy since House Husbands wrapped up.

Recently, Rhys has starred in the Netflix blockbuster Interceptor alongside Elsa Pataky and is working on the ABC drama Bay of Fires, with filming currently underway in Tasmania.

Gyton Grantley Nine Network/Instagram

Gyton Grantley

Playing Kane Albert, a single parent after his partner Tom heads overseas for work, Gyton made history on House Husbands as part of the first Australian drama to feature a gay couple raising a child.

Since his days as Kane Albert, Gyton has had roles in Informer, Thuggery and The Dressmaker.

Gyton introduced fans to his third child in February last year and has recently shown off some impressive skills, competing in this year's Australian Ninja Warrior celebrity challenge to raise money for charity.

Natalie Saleeba Nine Network/Getty

Natalie Saleeba

Since her days as Doctor Abi Albert, Natalie has dabbled in both film and theatre, starring in a number of roles including Julie in the production of Sorting Out Rachael in 2018 and Imogen Lander in the SBS crime thriller Dead Lucky.

Leah de Niese Nine Network/Instagram

Leah de Niese

Leah starred as Nicola Panas Baynie for two seasons of House Husbands before her character was killed off in a devastating car accident scene.

Since her House Husband days, Leah has starred in several short films and recently lent her voice to the gaming world, voicing Odessa “Dez” Stone, the ‘Junker Queen’ for Overwatch 2 after a global search for the character's voice actor.