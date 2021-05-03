Harley Bonner Channel Seven/ Network Ten

Harley Bonner

From 2013 to 2016, Harley Bonner played Josh Willis on Neighbours - a show that made his mother Carla Bonner famous. He was eventually killed off in a dramatic hotel explosion but fans rejoiced when it was announced in 2021 that the actor would be joining Home and Away.

JR Reyne

Think Home and Away's newest cast member JR Reyne looks familar? Well you can stop scratching your head about where you recognise him from! JR once played Taj Coppin on Neighbours from 2002 to 2004 and was a memorable love interest for Delta Goodrem's character Nina Tucker.

Johnny Ruffo

Johnny Ruffo fast became Summer Bay's resident loveable larrikin when he broke onto the screen as Chris Harrington in 2013. Three years later, he bid goodbye to the Bay - but not to TV altogether...

In June 2020, Ten announced Johnny would join the cast of Neighbours in a guest role. "You can't mess around," he said of filming his scenes at the time. "It's just Australian royalty, [Neighbours and Home and Away]. It was such an incredible experience and now I'm fortunate to have been on both shows."

Guy Pearce

One of the most famous faces to hang out on both the sandy shores of Summer Bay and the Ramsay Street cul de sac is Guy Pearce. Guy first popped up in Neighbours as Mike Young in 1986. Mike was good mates with Scott Robinson (Jason Donovan) and Charlene Mitchell (Kylie Minogue). In 1991, Guy appeared in Home And Away as David Croft. Guy was on-screen for about six weeks and had a romance with Rebekah Elmalogou's character Sophie.

Andrew Morley

Andrew joined the residents of Summer Bay in 2013 as Spencer Harrington and spent two years on Home and Away before leaving. In April 2016, the actor joined Neighbours as 'John Doe' after an accident which affected his memory. After rediscovering his identity, Andrew's character Jack realised he was a priest!

Kip Gamblin

Playing Home and Away's Scott Hunter for nearly three years until 2005, Kip Gamblin picked up the TV WEEK Logie Award for Most Popular New Talent in 2004 for his efforts. Moving over to Ramsay Street, the actor portrayed father-of-five Brad Willis in Neighbours.

Rebekah Elmaloglou

Actress Rebekah Elmaloglou currently plays Brad's (Kip Gamblin) ex-wife Terese on Neighbours. But Rebekah is well-known to soap audiences for her work as teenager tearaway Sophie Simpson in Home And Away. She did two stints on H&A from 1990-1993 and a recurring period between 2002 and 2005.

Bernard Curry





In 1995, Bernard Curry popped up in Neighbours as Luke Handley. During his time in Ramsay Street, Luke had a brief fling with Libby Kennedy (Kym Valentine)! More than a decade later, Bernard joined the cast of Home And Away in 2009 as Hugo Austin and won the heart of Martha (Jodi Gordon).

Jodi Gordon

Speaking of Martha, Jodi Gordon starred as the Summer Bay resident and beloved grandaughter of Alf (Ray Meagher) for five years on Home and Away. In 2010, Martha left the bay with Hugo. Jodi went on to play the role of Elly Conway on Neighbours, joining the show in 2016. In one of her most memorable storylines, her character tie the knot with Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor).

Ashleigh Brewer

Ashleigh starred as Kate Ramsay from 2009 to 2014, when she was killed off. Kate was shot shortly after accepting a proposal from her boyfriend Mark. Yup, the same Mark as the one mentioned just above - the guy can't catch a break! After a stint on The Bold and the Beautiful in the United States, Ash returned home to join Home And Away in 2018. She played tough cop Chelsea, the love interest of Colby (Tim Franklin)

Bobby Morley

Bobby Morley was cast in Home And Away in 2006. He portrayed Summer Bay teenager Drew Curtis and received a nomination for the TV WEEK Most Popular New Male Talent for the role. In 2011, Bobby was cast as Aidan Foster in Neighbours, a role which he held on to for two years.

Rhiannon Fish

Before her Summer Bay days, Rhiannon Fish popped up in Neighbours in a small role as Lisa Jeffries. Rhiannon then became a household name during her time in Home And Away. The actress portrayed April Scott for three years until her departure in 2013.

Lincoln Lewis

In 2011, Lincoln filmed a small guest role in Neighbours as a Queensland marine biologist who swept Kate (Ashleigh Brewer) off her feet during a holiday. But it was Home and Away where the star really made a name for himself on the small screen when he was cast as Geoff Campbell in 2007.

Christie Hayes

Christie starred as Kirsty Sutherland from 2000 to 2005, and later 2008 to 2009. She was known for being part of one of the most controversial storylines in which she knowingly started a relationship with Kane, a man who sexually assaulted her sister.

In 2019 it was revealed Christie had nabbed a new role on Neighbours.

"The characters I've always played are girls with a mischievous side," she said. "She certainly comes in with fire and there's a lot of drama ahead but it all comes from a place of love."

Jackson Gallagher

Playing troublesome teen Josh Barrett from 2013 to 2016, Jackson Gallagher made quite the exit from Home and Away! Josh shot and fatally wounded Charlotte King (Erika Heynatz) in the 2015 season finale and fled town to avoid 20 years in prison.

Jackson later headed to Ramsay Street to play a love interest for Bea (Bonnie Anderson) who found himself caught in a love triangle with Levi (Richie Morris).

