"I’m very grateful for the experience and the opportunity and so I would definitely do a cameo." Seven

Tammin was only 15-years-old when she first starred on Home and Away and graced screens from 2000-2004.

Though she's not in direct contact with her former co-stars, she fondly remembers encountering some of them who have also broken America including Kimberley Cooper, Dan Collopy, Bec Hewitt (nee Cartwright), Chris Egan and even a certain Thor star.

"I saw Chris Hemsworth years ago at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles and we chatted. When you’re in that experience together it’s like family and you never forget your family," she says.

"When your life changes for the first time like that you always remember the people your life changed with. Chris Hemsworth is such an A-list star but he’s always remembered the people who were working with him from the beginning because your life changes together."

The former Home and Away star played Dani Sutherland from 2000-2004. Seven

These days, Tammin and husband Sean McEwan are living in the States with their children Phoenix, seven, and Lennon, two but due to the coronavirus, it's been almost two years since Tammin's seen her parents in Sydney.

"I think if you let your mind go down that rabbit hole you can get really depressed about it," the mum-of-two admits when asked if she misses Australia.

"I try the outlook of 'I’m one of many many people who aren’t seeing their family right now to know and this is a moment in time that no one was expecting or prepared for and it’s never happened to us before in our lifetime.' To know that there’s an end to this pandemic and that people are getting vaccinated here in the US and that cases are going down, I know that it will at some point be over and we’ll be able to see them so I’m just hoping we get to that side sooner."

Tammin and husband Sean, along with their kids Phoenix and Lennon, are based in the US. Instagram

Despite the challenges of being in and out of lockdown for 14 months, Tammin, who recently became the global ambassador for Edible Beauty has said that she's enjoyed family time.

With Mother's Day approaching, the actress says the day will be a low-key affair.

"My kids are very into these types of holidays. They’ll be cute and try to cook me something or give me an Edible Beauty face mask but more than likely we’ll have a picnic where the kids can be outside, have a glass of wine. I think with Mother’s Day you’re still a mum so it’ll just be something relaxed like that. Next year I’m looking forward to getting completely pampered and going to the spa but probably not this year."

"Sleep, water, nutrition, affirmations are all wonderful things – but also what you put on your body matters to your overall health." Supplied

Health-wise, Tammin says it's both and external and internal thing for her.

"Sleep, water, nutrition, affirmations are all wonderful things – but also what you put on your body matters to your overall health. I discovered this amazing brand Edible Beauty – founded by Australians. Their skincare is non-toxic, cruelty free and environmentally friendly. I have seen a huge difference in the tone and texture of my skin and also how their products make me feel. I know that I am practising self-care and that improves my overall mental health."