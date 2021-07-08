Felicity looks like she's in town for some serious business. Neighbours

Little else is known about the character however it is believed she’ll be arriving on screen later this year.

The 31-year-old is best known for her time on Home And Away where she played Phoebe Nicholson from 2013 to 2017.

Her character left the show shortly after the tragic death of her best friend Billie who had succumb to terminal lung cancer, moving to the states to pursue a music career and leaving behind boyfriend Justin.

Phoebe dated James Stewart's character, Justin. Seven

Speaking to TV WEEK in 2019 Isabella revealed the Summer Bay set double as a masterclass in acting.

"I learnt to act on that show," she explained.

"I made up a worksheet for myself with each scene, did extra classes, and basically made my own drama school."

Playing For Keeps was equal parts glamour and drama. Ten

Following her time in the Bay, Isabella landed a role in AFL drama Playing For Keeps alongside Neighbours alumni Olympia Valance and Madeleine West.

"I had no sporting experience whatsoever," Isabella told TV WEEK.

"Most people can build on having played netball or basketball, but I played nothing – it's not in my body to catch and kick."

