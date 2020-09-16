Emily Symons' son Henry was a "miracle" child. Instagram

Emily Symons

After years yearning for a child of her own, Emily Symons was ready to throw in the towel on her dreams of becoming a mother following many failed cycles of IVF.

But in 2015, the 51-year-old’s dreams were finally realised when she welcomed her son Henry Richard Francis Jackson with then partner, Paul Jackson.

"I very much thought it couldn't happen and I was too old," Emily, who regularly shares snaps of her adorable son to Instagram, previously admitted.

"I spent a lot of my 30s being so anguished about not having a baby."

Gushing over her son in 2017, Emily said: "Henry has bought so much joy with him and he's really taught me how to enjoy my life again."

Happily married to love of her life Matt Tooker, Penny McNamee, 37, is mum to two small children: son Jack, five and daughter Neve, one. Instagram

Penny McNamee

Happily married to love of her life Matt Tooker, Penny McNamee, 37, is mum to two small children: son Jack, five and daughter Neve, one.

On becoming a mother to her second child last year, the actress said she found it less daunting the second time around.

“The second time around is so much easier! You just know what to do,” she explained. “If there’s some little issue with feeding or with your recovery, you’ve done it before, you know how to fix it.”

Ada Nicodemou's son Johnas is a cheeky little monkey. Getty

Ada Nicodemou

Home and Away stalwart Ada Nicodmeou often shares cute posts of her eight-year-old son Johnas, who she shares with her ex-husband Chrys Xipolitas.

Like many mums, Ada admitted to Now To Love last year that she puts pressure on herself to be Wonder Woman and be on top of everything as a parent.

"I am a control freak, I put a lot of pressure on myself to be the perfect mum, to be the perfect housewife, the perfect worker and I don't think men do that."

Lynne McGranger is a proud mama to daughter Clancy McWaters. Instagram

Lynne McGranger

She plays Australia’s favourite on-screen mum Irene, but in real-life Lynne McGranger, 67, is the proud mother to a daughter called Clancy McWaters, whom she shares with her partner Paul.

Clancy not only looks just like her famous mum, but the 29-year-old has also inherited her creative streak and loves singing, dancing and acting.

"She is a triple threat, she sings, dances and acts, at the moment she seems to be leaning toward more singing and dancing," Lynne told Sydney Confidential in 2015.

"We were surprised when Clancy announced at the age of 15 or 16 that she wanted to study drama. But we are very happy for her and support all the way."

Georgie Parker with her 18-year-old Holly Worland, who she kept out of the spotlight as she grew up. Instagram

Georgie Parker

Georgie Parker, who is married to author Steve Worland, famously keeps her personal life out of the spotlight as much as possible. This extends to her 18-year-old daughter Holly Worland, who she rarely shares images of on her social media accounts.

In a rare interview on The Juggling Act podcast, Georgie revealed she wanted to be a mother for a long time before welcoming her daughter at age 35.

“I’d wanted to be a mother for a very long time,” she said. “I knew I didn’t want it with anyone, so when I met my husband I said, ‘Let’s get this train going!’ When I found out I was having a girl, I was so excited.”