Home and Away star Lynne McGranger (pictured) shared a rare photo of her hubby Paul. Instagram

Wearing a striking oversized cerulean jacket, the Home and Away veteran was all smiles as she posed alongside her dapper gent , who was equally clad in a shade of blue.

While she didn’t spell out her location, Lynne added several hashtags, including one that mentioned the picturesque town, along with the handle for the local Bendooley Estate.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to the social platform to comment on the post, with one fan writing: “Gorgeous picture of you both!”

Another person stated: “Both of you look absolutely stunning. Love the smiles.”

Lynne (left) posted the snap of herself and Paul (right) on Instagram. Instagram

Meanwhile, a third person added: “Looking fabulous you two!! Enjoy the wedding on this glorious day.”

Lynne, who has portrayed her Home and Away character for a whopping 26 years, previously praised her hubby for allowing her to follow her television career dreams.

Speaking to Mamamia in 2018, the 67-year-old gushed over Paul, while shouting him praise for taking on a domestic role, while she pursued her television career.

“I’ve been very lucky over the years because I have a supportive husband who took on the role as house husband in the early days to look after our daughter Clancy while I was filming,” Lynne said.

Lynne (bottom) shared a pre-wedding snap of herself, which left fans wondering who was getting married. Instagram

“Being away from Clancy during those pre-school years was tough but we always managed to find a balance (even if it meant them visiting me on set!)” she added.

Lynne’s recent snap of herself and Paul comes after she took to Instagram in December to announce that she and Paul had celebrated a milestone anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary [Paul]. 35 years and still belting out 70s rock in the car,” Lynne captioned a sweet snap of herself and Paul cosying up together.

“Here’s to the next 35! Love you. Couldn’t have done it without you,” she added.