Ada Nicodemou's son Johnas celebrated turning eight with an elaborate cake. Instagram

Ada, who is now happily in a relationship with millionaire businessman Adam Rigby, shares Johnas with her ex, Chrys Xipolitas. The former couple split in 2015.

The doting mum regularly shares snaps of her son and has opened up about the struggles of parenting in the past, including the one aspect that really annoys her.

Ada shares Johnas with her ex-husband Chrys Xipolitas. Getty

"I always find it amazing when you see dads out and they're looking after the kids and they always say to the mum, 'Oh aren't you lucky?' It annoys the crap out of me! Like what do you mean, it's his child too!" Ada told Now To Love in March 2019.

The Home and Away star added that she, like many mums, puts pressure on herself to be on top of everything when it comes to parenting duties.

"I am a control freak, I put a lot of pressure on myself to be the perfect mum, to be the perfect housewife, the perfect worker and I don't think men do that," she admitted.

Ada with son Johnas and partner Adam Rigby. Instagram

Earlier this year when the COVID-9 global pandemic shut down filming on Home and Away, Ada relished spending time with her little man.

“It’s been nice having so much time with him, the great conversations and the laughs and an endless supply of cuddles, it’s been really nice,” she told PerthNow.

“I did have seven weeks off last year and went on holidays, my brother got married, but being at home like this is so different.”