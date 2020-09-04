James Stewart is a doting dad to eight-year-old Scout. Instagram

JAMES STEWART

Scout is the ridiculously cute eight-year-old daughter of Home and Away’s James Stewart, who plays Justin Morgan, and his ex-fiancee Jessica Marais.

“Being a dad has brought me so much joy," the actor gushed about his daughter to TV WEEK in 2018, adding: “She is my world. She’s the cutest thing I have ever seen.”

Cameron Daddo, wife Alison Brahe and their three kids. Instagram

CAMERON DADDO

With three decades of marriage under his belt with wife Alison Brahe, Cameron Daddo’s family is well-versed in life as a husband and dad to the couple’s three kids: daughters Lotus, 24 and Bodhi, 14 and son River, 14. “We’re very proud of our kids,” he told Medium in 2018.

Jake Ryan welcomed his first child, a son named Wolf last year. Instagram

JAKE RYAN

New dad Jake Ryan (who played Robbo) and girlfriend Alice Quiddington welcomed their first child together in October last year, a son named Wolf William Ryan. Since the bundle of joy’s arrival Jake has shared numerous sweet snaps of Wolf on his Instagram, melting everyone’s hearts in the process.

Shane Withington's daughter Maddie (pictured) made her TV debut on Home and Away in 2015. Channel Seven

SHANE WITHINGTON

The apple doesn’t fall from the tree when it comes to Shane Withington’s adult daughter Maddie, who he shares with wife (and A Country Practice co-star) Anne Tenney. In 2015, Maddie made a TV debut with a guest appearance on Home and Away where dad Shane portrays John Palmer. Those acting skills must be in the blood!

"It is amazing what you'll put up with when you look down at that cute little face," Charlie said of his daughter Iona. Instagram

CHARLIE CLAUSEN

To Home and Away fans, Charlie Clausen is best known as one of Leah’s former husbands, Zac MacGuire. These days he’s got his foot firmly in the parenting world. Not only does he share 11-month-old daughter Iona with wife Gemma, he hosts a parenting podcast called DadPod alongside fellow famous dad, Osher Gunsberg.

Speaking to Now To Love just weeks after his baby’s arrival, Charlie confessed: “We're definitely in the baby bubble. Like, it is amazing what you'll put up with when you look down at that cute little face. The amount of, like, yelling and crying and pooey nappies and all that kind of stuff. We're totally loved up.”

“The capacity for love and what love means is unbelievable," Todd said after welcoming daughter Charlie with wife Jordan. Instagram

TODD LASANCE

Todd, who played Aden Jefferies from 2005 to 2005, admits fatherhood changed him for the better after welcoming daughter Charlie into the world in July 2016 with wife Jordan.

“The capacity for love and what love means is unbelievable. You think you know what love is and then you have a child and then you're like 'Oh my God, this is it.’'' Todd told Daily Mail Australia in 2018.

“The depth of emotion I start to feel as well is incredible. Especially for your work as well - as an actor it's just like the golden ticket because you feel everything so much more intensely. It's been beautiful on all fronts.”