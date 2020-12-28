After being forced apart from his daughter for most of 2020, Home and Away's Ethan Browne (pictured) surprised her for Christmas. Channel Seven

Taking to Instagram, Ethan shared gorgeous footage of the moment (which you can watch above) he reunited with Aaylah – who had no idea he was coming.

The video featured doting dad Ethan catching the young teen off-guard before the pair shared a loving embrace.

“Surprising my daughter after almost a year apart. A moment I have dreamed and fantasized about for so long,” Ethan captioned the post.

“I can’t articulate how tough this stretch has been. It’s indescribable and incomprehensible. COVID has taken away our ability to travel freely, and physically be with our loved ones.”

The touching moment Ethan and Aaylah were reunited. Instagram

Clearly stoked to be able to spend time with Aaylah again, Ethan continued to reveal his gratitude for the moment.

“But love transcends the physical, and the distance and lost time has only strengthened our bond. We’re here and now, and our hearts are full again ❤ ❤” he wrote.

“To the parents who have been separated from their children because of this year’s events, and to those who can’t see their loved ones at Christmas, I send you all my love and strength. To my daughter, you are my entire heart. #Myangel #mylove #mylife.”

Ethan was just 16 when his daughter was born. Instagram

Ethan’s Home and Away co-stars were touched by the display and took to the comments section in droves.

“How wonderful, this is just so special! ♥ So happy for you 🙌” Emily Symons wrote, while Georgie Parker added: “Oh wow this is just beautiful 💜”

Meanwhile, Jake Ryan, who previously played Robbo on the soap, gushed, “Ahh beautiful mate. Made me have a tear ya Bastard. Happy hols to you and your clan xx”