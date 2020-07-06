James and Nick Stewart spend quality time with daughters Scout and Grace. Instagram

James, who is married to co-star Sarah Roberts, was quickly flooded with comments from his Summer Bay colleagues.

“ Oh my heart 💕 Beautiful girls and beautiful dad,” James’ on-screen sister Penny McNamee wrote.

Meanwhile, Georgie Parker penned: “Beautiful pic of everyone.”

Two peas in a pod! Scout and Grace hug it out. Instagram

Over on Nick’s Instagram, he shared several touching photos of the girls embracing one another.

On his Instagram Story, Nick also uploaded footage of the two cousins excitedly reuniting, running up to one another and giving each other big hugs.

James shares Scout with his ex-fiancee Jessica Marais, who he met on the set of Packed To The Rafters in 2009. The pair split in 2015.

Scout with her mum and dad, Jess and James. Instagram

In previous interviews, James has opened up about being a dad, including during an emotional chat about Scout’s first day at school back in 2018.

Speaking to Who, James revealed things “got real” at the playground gate.

“That’s when it hit me as her father that I have to step back and let Scout find her first steps of independence,” James said.

“I couldn’t help but fret for her … I’ve done nothing but help her all her life. Now it’s her turn. As she walked off, I slid the sunnies down over my tears.”

Scout also played a role in James’ proposal to current wife Sarah, who he wed last year in Ireland.

James revealed his daughter was pressuring to pop the question because she loves prince and princess movies and was hoping for fairytale for her dad.