(Note: the most accurate way to measure a tablespoon is to use a measuring spoon. If you don’t have access to a tablespoon, 3 level teaspoons make up 1 tablespoon.)
Grams to tablespoons
10 grams = 0.782 tablespoons
20 grams = 1.56 tablespoons
30 grams = 2.34 tablespoons
40 grams = 3.12 tablespoons
50 grams = 3.91 tablespoons
60 grams = 4.00 tablespoons
70 grams = 4.67 tablespoons
80 grams = 5.33 tablespoons
90 grams = 6.34 tablespoons
100 grams = 7.82 tablespoons
125 grams = 8.45 tablespoons
Tablespoons to grams
1 tablespoon = 15 grams
2 tablespoons = 30 grams
3 tablespoons = 45 grams
4 tablespoons = 60 grams
5 tablespoons = 75 grams
6 tablespoons = 90 grams
7 tablespoons = 105 grams
8 tablespoons = 120 grams
9 tablespoons = 135 grams
10 tablespoons = 150 grams
12 tablespoons = 170 grams
It is important to remember that when measuring ingredients, the weight will always be affected by the density of the food. For example, one tablespoon of butter will weigh more than a tablespoon of sugar.
For convenience, we have listed the difference of some common ingredients below:
Ingredient / 1tbsp
Water = 15g
Milk = 15.5g
Flour = 9g
Sugar = 12.7g
Salt = 18.3g
Honey = 21.3g
Butter = 14.4g
Oil = 13.2g
For the exact conversion for different ingredients, you can use this calculator.