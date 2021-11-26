Considering different countries around the world rely on different units of measurement, recipes can get a little confusing at times.

In Australia, we use the metric system, meaning we love our millilitres (mL), litres (L), kilograms (kg), grams (g) as well as measuring cups, tablespoons and teaspoons.

Often times though, American recipes may call for a volume measures (eg, ounces and pounds), so a conversion to grams will be necessary.

Here’s a basic guide to help you out the next time you need a conversion.