Meet your newest Gogglebox Australia cast!

The Brisbane-based First Nations mob will join Gogglebox Australia this week for its 16th season, just one month after series favourite Di Kershaw passed.

In the season premiere, Gogglebox will pay tribute to the original cast member with a dedication at the beginning of the episode as well as a three-minute montage at the end.

The montage will be moments from Di and Mick’s 15 seasons on the show.

Mick and Di were popular among Gogglebox viewers since its first season in 2015, with fans loving Di’s straight-to-the-point TV reviews.

The couple only missed one season, when they opted to self-isolate in the midst of Covid.

Di passed away in July after a short battle with throat cancer, with many of the Gogglebox cast paying tribute.

The Daltons paid tribute to Di, saying “we loved how Di brought her hilarious self to every episode, making us laugh with her infectious cackle, her brutal honesty and constant references to Babee.”

“We adored how she would tease Mick and irritate him. She was exceptional, and our Gogglebox family will always remember her.”

Di Kershaw recently passed away.

Lee and Keith said, “we are going to miss her great wit plus her blue eyeshadow on our screens each week".

"We’ll miss her trademark lines, for example, Bebee and her most famous ‘spear me.’”

“She was a wonderful lady and her and Mick will be sadly missed.”