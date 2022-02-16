The Delpechitra Family are returning this season. Network 10

Among the families set to return in the show's 15th season include the Delpechitra Family, who are making a welcome comeback after having to sit out last season due to lockdown.

“We missed the quality family time that came with filming," Vestal said.

"We also missed the people we get to work with when making the show, some of whom we've known from season one, and we missed having an excuse for watching a bizarre range of TV shows. It feels awesome to be back, we are all super excited."

The Silbery family will also be reunited once again as three generations of women on the couch with Isabelle, who had to sit out last season due to lockdown, joining grandmother Emmie and mum Kerry once again.

Fan favourites Adam and Symon are back on the couch. Instagram

Sarah Marie, Matty and two-year-old Malik will welcome ‘Uncle’ Jad back into their lounge room, while best mates and larrikins Adam and Symon return having both made major life announcements since we last saw them on the couch, with Adam looking forward to becoming a dad, and Symon, a husband.

The original households are back on the couch to take up their roles as couch commentators, including dealers of Indigenous art Mick and Di, happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith, Greek best friends Anastasia and Faye and tight-knit family of four The Daltons.

Also returning are brother and sister foodies Tim and Leanne and avid surfers and flatmates Milo and Nic. However, Kaday and Chantel and The Elias Family have farewelled Gogglebox Australia ahead of the upcoming season.

Gogglebox Australia season 15 begins Thursday, March 10 at 8.30 pm On 10 And 10 Play On Demand.