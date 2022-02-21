They said I do! Isabelle shared a few clips of her wedding to Instagram. Instagram

“Oh, what a wedding!!” Georgia shared to Instagram, “A day full of joy, laughter and so, so much love celebrating @ajrichards6 & @isabellesilbery.”

“An extra honour for me being asked to help officiate, to share your story with your nearest and dearest and get to stand with you as you exchanged your vows.”

She added: “Congratulations love birds! I’m glad I put in good words for you both when you first started chatting.”

Many of her Gogglebox co-stars were there to celebrate. Instagram

Gogglebox fans were absolutely delighted when Isabelle announced her engagement to Alex back in 2020.

The single mum-of-one shared the news on Instagram at the time, revealing that Alex had popped the question and she had very happily accepted.

“This happened... and I said yes. To a man who truly sees me, understands me & loves me for all my idiosyncrasies,” she captioned a photo of herself and Alex, with her engagement ring on display.

“What a surprise #iso engagement on the couch where we began this connection & here we are knowing it’s worth a lifetime commitment because when you know, you fricken know,” she added.

“When you know, you fricken know.” Instagram

This was the second time down the aisle for Isabelle, who split from her husband of five years Craig Silbery, who is also the father of her son, in 2017.

Now, she’s found her happily ever after with Alex, a romance that blossomed during the pandemic after they only had five dates together.

"Alex and I realised we had two options: we could either pause things and take it online, or take a more MAFS approach, dive head-first and quarantine together!" Isabelle previously joked in a piece for Kidspot.

