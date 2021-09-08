The Melbourne journalist has heeded controversy after controversy. Instagram

Georgia was called out earlier this week for posting a "casually racist" Instagram Story, leading her to apologise to her followers.

The offending video featured a picture of a cat sitting in the window of a dumpling restaurant.

"Shop attendant or lunch?” Georgia captioned the video with a laughing emoji.

The Seven News reporter soon deleted the story, but took to the same platform to apologise.

Georgia was called out earlier this week for posting a "casually racist" Instagram Story, leading her to apologise to her followers. Instagram

“Earlier I posted a video of a cat in a restaurant window. I meant for this to be a joke about an animal being in a restaurant at lunch service time," she penned.

“I meant absolutely no insinuation about the type of animal nor the type of restaurant, but I do see that my post did not come across like that and was offensive," she added.

“I sincerely apologise for the oversight and offence I have caused. Thank you to those who called me out. This is what we need to make sure we are all accountable and do better. Again, I apologise from the bottom of my heart for the offence caused."

She said the joke was supposed to be “about an animal being in a restaurant at lunch service time.”

The Seven News reporter soon deleted the story, but took to the same platform to apologise. Instagram

“I truly did not mean for any insinuation of that,” she added.

But the scandal didn't go away and only grew legs after a "casually racist" 2013 post was unearthed from Georgia's Instagram.

Georgia has posted a meme appearing to be in reference to the stereotype that Asian people eat domesticated animals such as cats and dogs.

The meme showed a photo of an "animal hospital" next door to a restaurant called "China Chef", with the caption "that's suspicious".

But the scandal didn't go away and only grew legs after a "casually racist" 2013 post was unearthed from Georgia's Instagram. Instagram

The saga is only the latest in a string of controversies Georgia has landed herself in since her rise to fame.

In 2018, the former Bachelorette copped backlash after mocking Jessica Mauboy's song We Got Love, which was a homage to the victims of the Florida school shooting.

"I do love Jess Mauboy but don't try telling me 'love is stronger than fire' isn't one of history's most stupid song lyrics," Georgia wrote in a since-deleted Tweet.

Jess said she was inspired to write the song after being "emotionally shaken by heartbreaking events including the Florida school shooting and sexual assault of a two-year-old girl in Tennant Creek".

In 2018, the former Bachelorette copped backlash after mocking Jessica Mauboy's song We Got Love, which was in homage to the victims of the Florida school shooting. Instagram/ Getty

Earlier that year, Georgia made disparaging comments about the appearance of Married At First Sight "villain" Davina Rankin.

"I've just turned on #MAFS for the first time and I'm very confused. I don't understand Davina's face? Has something...happened...to her? Is this by choice? Why has she done this?" Georgia Tweeted.

Georgia has been known to get into online back-and-forths with MAFS stars, after more recently becoming embroiled in a bitter feud with season five star Dean Wells.

Georgia made disparaging comments about the appearance of Married At First Sight "villain" Davina Rankin. Instagram/ Nine

Dean was embroiled in a feud with Georgia and her husband Lee after Lee labelled Dean a "chauvinist" during his appearance on Dancing with the Stars in 2019.

Dean hit back at Lee, and by association his wife and the bad blood between the Dean and the couple appears to remain to this day.

Georgia has been known to get into online back-and-forths with MAFS stars, after more recently becoming embroiled in a bitter feud with season five star Dean Wells. Instagram

Georgia's tirade against MAFS stars continued in July this year following Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson's pregnancy announcement.

She posted a close-up image of Bryce from his photo shoot with New Idea, and captioned the post: "Siri, show me the face of 'I've taken it too far'."

Fans instantly called Georgia out for her "mean-spirited" comments, especially considering she has been vocal about being a victim of social media trolls herself.

Georgia's tirade against MAFS stars continued in July this year following Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson's pregnancy announcement. Seven/ New Idea

"It was a joke about the funny expression on his face. Calm down," she replied to one of her critics.

Georgia has also had a long-running beef with AFL star Dale Thomas after she called him out for drinking alcohol at a charity event two days before a game.

The Carlton star was banned from playing a match against St Kilda because he'd had "a few" drinks less than 48 hours earlier.

But Georgia took to Twitter to pile on to the media circus already surrounding the situation, claiming Dale was lying about how many drinks he'd had.

Georgia has also had a long-running beef with AFL star Dale Thomas after she called him out for drinking alcohol at a charity event two days before a game. Instagram/ Getty

"I was there and saw him. There's no way he'd only had 3 drinks," she wrote.

Then in December last year, the pair's feud was reignited when Dale shamed Georgia for "humble-bragging" about buying a house during the pandemic.

Georgia took to Twitter to complain that she was being trolled for sharing her excitement that her and Lee had become new-homeowners.

Dale then mocked Georgia for whinging about getting cyberbullied, pointing out that she had publicly criticised him just a year earlier.

Georgia took to Twitter to complain that she was being trolled for sharing her excitement that her and Lee had become new-homeowners. Instagram

"Being trolled for having a good time and enjoying your own life sucks, aye! At least mine was for charity!" he wrote, in reference to the charity event he had attended.

Georgia retaliated, saying the two situations were completely different.

"[Georgia's tweet re. Dale] was calling out something that was being misreported in the news, there's a fair difference between that and trolling,' she wrote.

"You have also since come out yourself and said you had had more to drink than you'd originally said so I'm not sure why you're still on me about this?'"