Friends and fans rushed to the comment section to share messages of well-wishes and congratulations.

"How amazing! So happy for you guys! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️," commented fellow Gogglebox star and new dad Matty Fahd.

"Congratulations sweetheart we are so happy for you both.❤️❤️," replied Gogglebox's Lee and Keith.

Isabelle and Alex wed in February 2023.

In 2021, Isabelle, who shares son Alex with an ex-partner and married Alex Richards earlier this year opened up on her experience with pregnancy loss, sharing with followers details of her "really tough time."

"I was pregnant and then I wasn’t," she wrote, alongside a broken heart emoji.

"Miscarriage is so hard… and after experiencing it myself recently and hearing the stories of other women and couples, I realise how common it is. I feel that it’s clearly not spoken about openly enough.

"It’s been a really rough time… the rollercoaster of getting my head around being a mother again and then suddenly having it taken away. I’m working my way through it and have had great support from my psychologist and my mates."

"What’s also been challenging is simultaneously supporting myself but also Alex as we process our individual losses," she continued in her post.

Isabelle’s former Gogglebox co-stars Yvie Jones and Angie Kent were among those to share their support for the star as she shared her story on social media. Isabelle also revealed she's had the support of her loved ones as she and Alex told them 'early on'.



"We shared our happy news openly with our friends and family early on and we don’t regret this because it’s enabled us to be so well supported as we get through this," she wrote.

"I now understand all the amazing women who have been through this and my heart goes out to all of you… wherever you are."

If you or someone you know has been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, help is always available. You can call the SANDS 24/7 bereavement support line on 1300 308 307 or visit the website.

