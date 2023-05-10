A small, but beloved family known for their hilarious antics on the couch has just grown as Gogglebox Australia's Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd welcome their second child together.
Sarah and Matty took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the little bub.
WATCH NOW: Gogglebox's Sarah Marie and Matty Fahd gender reveal. Article continues after video.
"Lyon Sainte Fahd, 09.05.23," Sarah wrote.
"My baby boy, you have completed us. We waited for you, we dreamt of you. Malik, your big brother has been called your name.
"We will love you unconditionally. We will love you until the end of time. Thank you for blessing us."
We couldn't be happier for them!
Instagram
Around the time of the bubs gender reveal in February, the couple revealed they were struggling to find a name that compared to their firstborn, three-year-old Malik which means 'king' in Arabic.
Matty confessed to Stellar magazine that they were considering naming him Amir, which means 'prince' in Arabic.
Their family has grown from three to four!
Instagram
"It's such a beautiful name, but I couldn't do that to a secondborn after all of that," he said.
We cannot wait to see more snaps of Malik with his new baby brother.
This article originally appeared in our sister publication Now to Love.