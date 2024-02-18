A lot has changed for the Dalton family since they started appearing on Gogglebox Australia. Back in 2015, their daughters Holly and Millie were teenagers at school – now they’re young women aged 24 and 25 and have all but moved out of home!

“Gogglebox is like a magnet for our family,” Kate Dalton tells New Idea. “The girls are home for filming and these days, making the show is the only guaranteed way to see them during the week!”

WATCH: Gogglebox couple Kate and Matt Try To Recall Their Wedding. Article continues below video.