While Kate reveals that she and Matt initially made the decision to take part in the show a decade ago, these days it’s Holly and Millie calling the shots!
“The tables have turned now and the girls are the drivers,” Kate explains of continuing on the popular series. “We ask the girls every year – it’s their call.”
The series hasn’t wavered in its popularity during its 10 years on air, and Kate believes that its success stems from it being a genuine, feel-good show about loved ones watching the telly together!
“I can promise you, this show is not scripted, you see us as we really are,” she says. “On the nights that we’re filming, it’s a normal night at home for us. I’m cooking, we’re eating … it’s just people being people and families being families.”
Kate and her fellow Goggleboxers are considerably more relatable than other TV stars or actors on the small screen, and they’ve even been known to have a few fans approach them over the years!
Matt and I are on holiday in Bali at the moment and we’ve already been stopped three times. I think everyone who is on the show gets recognised!” Kate shares.
“If I could get a penny for every single person who tells me that they should be on Gogglebox or knows someone who should, I’d be so rich!”
Forging close friendships with their ‘co-stars’ has also been another added bonus that has come from the Daltons’ time on the hit show.
“We all share a bond, that’s for sure,” Kate stresses. “And like any team, yes, we do have a group chat!”
Gogglebox Australia returns to TV screens on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 on 10 and 10 Play. Check the TV Guide for local airing time.