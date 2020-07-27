Liz has a secret modelling past. Instagram

JUSTINE’S SECRET PAST … WITH BEAU RYAN

Single mum Justine, 36, from Queensland seems to have her eye on more than just a rugged farmer!

The eyelash technician posted photos of her son meeting NRL legend Beau Ryan – so could she already be in the Aussie showbiz circles? Justine admitted in her application that she is ready to find love – hopefully with farmer Neil! – after a string of failed dates following the break-up of her marriage.

Justine previously shared snaps of her son with Beau Ryan. Instagram

HENRIETTA’S AN ACTRESS!

Gold Coast-based Henrietta came onto Farmer Wants a Wife to find love – but it seems the 31-year-old teacher may have had another motive: to build her acting profile!

Henrietta is a film and television actress and presenter and, according to an old profile on flatmates.com.au, the Queenslander spent her 20s travelling the world acting and presenting on screen.

The bombshell brunette, who is vying for the heart of farmer Alex, lists her occupation online as a film and television secondary teacher and even appears in a tourism video for the Philippines on YouTube.

Speaking about finding The One, Henrietta says she is sick of men who “look good on paper” but are actually dull in real-life. So will the bubbly actress find her own leading man?

In it for the right reasons? Henrietta is a budding actress. Channel Seven/ YouTube

MARNIE BUSTED!

Contestant Marnie, who is vying for the heart of Tassie farmer Nick, has a secret wild side – and it seems she hasn’t given up on partying it up with a younger crowd!

An Instagram photo shows the 48-year-old cosying up to her son’s friend, and the Queensland-based mum caption the photo: “My son’s bestie, love him like my own.”

Another photo shows the blonde beauty enjoying a hen’s night. Marnie says she is looking for Mr Right after being hurt by a number of wrong men who have taken advantage of her “soft nature”.

“My son’s bestie, love him like my own.” Instagram

STACEY GOES WILD

Stacey, 28, may be a farmhand by day, but the bubbly brunette looks like she loves to party by night. Unearthed social media photos show the Victoria-based contestant partying up a storm with friends at various events.

The old photos show a different side to the single mum, who is looking to win the heart of farmer Harry on the show.

Will lovable larrikin Harry love or dislike Stacey’s wild side? Her experience as a farmhand definitely puts her ahead of the game.

Stacey has a wild side! Instagram

